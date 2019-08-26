The global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807363/?utm_source=PRN

This automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market analysis considers sales from both aftermarket and OEM. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the aftermarket segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable income and rising preference for aftermarket products in emerging and developing economies because of the socio-economic development will play a significant role in the aftermarket segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market report looks at factors such as the growth of the automotive industry in emerging countries, increasing demand for premium vehicles, and adoption of new or improved emission standards. However, uncertainties volatility in oil and gas prices, increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles and the increasing availability of counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market: Overview

Growth of the automotive industry in emerging economiesIn the developing countries, the government is not able to meet the public transport needs for the growing population leading the urban commuters to purchase cars for convenient commuting. The rising per capita income in emerging countries is increasing the sales of automobiles. Automotive positive crankcase ventilation valves are essential fittings in vehicles as they play a crucial role in reducing the emission of engine gases into the environment. Thus, the demand for the automotive industry in emerging economies will lead to the expansion of the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.Development of camless engine technologyA camless engine is an engine where the engine valves are operated using electromagnetic, hydraulic, or pneumatic actuators instead of the conventional camshaft. The camless engine utilizes compressed air recovered by braking energy as an energy source. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve manufacturers, that include Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Sogefi Spa, Tenneco Inc.

Also, the automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

