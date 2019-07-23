NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Automotive projector headlamps use elliptical reflectors to provide improved projection focus of the light beam compared with the conventional reflector headlamps. This automotive projector headlamps market analysis considers sales from halogen, LED, and others segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive projector headlamps in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the halogen segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of halogen lamps will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global automotive projector headlamps report has observed market growth factors such as the rising use of automotive projector headlamps in mid-segment and entry-level vehicles, high flexibility of projector headlamp modules, and increasing popularity of bi-xenon and bi-LED headlamps. However, fluctuations in cost of raw materials, slump in automotive production and sales, and regulations in automotive lighting may hamper the growth of the automotive projector headlamps industry over the forecast period.







There is a significant demand for automotive headlamps that can provide immensely good road visibility. With the advent of xenon and LED lights, the demand for the same as automotive headlamps has increased. To improve the demand rate, vendors have come up with bi-xenon and bi-LED headlamps, which provide the same brightness as that of xenon and LED lights at lower cost. The low cost of these headlamps is playing a crucial role in increasing their popularity. The demand increasing popularity of bi-xenon and bi-LED headlamps will contribute to the growth of the global automotive projector headlamps market, which will register a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Vendors are constantly working on improving the functionality of automotive headlamps to meet end-user requirement and increase sales. Their primary focus is to improve efficiency of headlamps by reducing their power consumption. These factors have encouraged them to design automotive headlamps with laser diodes. These laser headlamps provide farther and brighter road visibility at half the power compared with LED projector headlamps. They also last for a longer period. As a result, the demand for laser headlamps is increasing. Therefore, the development of laser headlamps will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global automotive projector headlamps market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive projector headlamps manufacturers, which include Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA.



Also, the automotive projector headlamps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



