The Global Automotive Refrigerant Market is forecast to grow by 100.02 mn kg during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Refrigerant Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive refrigerant market and is forecast to grow by 100.02 mn kg during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive refrigerant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by higher time spend inside vehicles pushing demand for cabin comfort features, growing popularity of automotive thermal systems pushing refrigerant consumption, and rise in safety and comfort due to adoption of HVAC systems.

The automotive refrigerant market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle type

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

By Type

R134a

R1234yf

Others

By Geography

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing preference for R-1234yf refrigerant as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive refrigerant market growth during the next few years. Also, development of CO2 refrigerant for automotive HVAC systems and growing popularity of multi-zone climate control systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive refrigerant market covers the following areas:

Automotive refrigerant market sizing

Automotive refrigerant market forecast

Automotive refrigerant market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive refrigerant market vendors that include AGC Inc., Air International Thermal Systems, Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Deepfreeze Refrigerants Inc., DENSO Corp., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Linde Plc, MAHLE GmbH, National Refrigerants Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive refrigerant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

