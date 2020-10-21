The Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market is expected to grow by USD 94.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive repair and maintenance services market and it is poised to grow by USD 94.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive repair and maintenance services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to ensure safety of passengers, growing preference for road transportation and availability of automotive repair financing and insurance. In addition, need to ensure safety of passengers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive repair and maintenance services market analysis include parts and services segment, vehicle type segments, and geographical landscapes



The automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented as below:

By Parts and Services

• Tires

• Wear and tear parts

• Collision body

• Batteries

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in demand for electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive repair and maintenance services market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of connected cars market and increase in investment in autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive repair and maintenance services market covers the following areas:

• Automotive repair and maintenance services market sizing

• Automotive repair and maintenance services market forecast

• Automotive repair and maintenance services market industry analysis



