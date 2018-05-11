The Global Automotive semiconductor market is presumed to rise at a CAGR of 6.45% for the forecast period of 2018-2026'

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The Global Automotive semiconductor market is presumed to reach a worth of $ xx million by the year 2026, rising at a CAGR of 6.45% for the forecast period of 2018-2026. The consistent growth of the market can be attributed to various factors such as growing safety and security needs, growing demand from emerging economies, high production volumes of automobiles, growing demand for safety, convenience, and comfort systems and a rising trend of vehicle electrification.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The Global Automotive semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of the component, vehicle type, and fuel type.The components segment can be further classified into analog IC, processors, discrete power devices, memory devices, and sensors, lighting devices.



Analog IC market holds the biggest share in terms of components.The vehicle type segment is further classified into passenger cars, HCVs and LCVs.



At present, the passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in the market. The fuel type segment is further divided into diesel, gasoline, and electric/hybrid, with the electric/hybrid fuel type exhibiting the fastest growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The Global Automotive semiconductor market is geographically spread over the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia-Pacific region has evolved as a chief automotive hub in the recent years and is expected to hold the biggest share by the end of the forecast period.



On the other hand, the North American region is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth on account of the rising demand for semiconductors from the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Toshiba is a leading market company expanded over the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa regions.The company deals with products like Blu-ray recorders, personal computers (PCs),storage devices, televisions (TVs), tablets, semiconductors, microwave semiconductors, and components, and much more.



Another company, Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon or "the company") deals in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors and complete system solutions. Some of the other prominent players in the market include Analog Devices Inc, Infineon Technologies Ag, Melexis N.V, NXP Semiconductors N.V, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch Sdn Bhd, Rohm Co., Ltd, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V, STMicroelectronics N.V, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



