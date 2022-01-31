The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is Projected to Grow to USD 59.59 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.60%

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Report by Component, by Vehicle, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market size was estimated at USD 40.69 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 42.82 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% to reach USD 59.59 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Automotive Semiconductor to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Analog IC's, Application Processors, Discreet Power Devices, and Sensors.

Based on Vehicle, the market was studied across Compact, Hybrid, Luxury, and Mid-range.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Chassis, Comfort & Control, Electronic System, Infotainment, Networking, Power Train, and Safety & Control.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM Co. Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing production of automobile

Growing electrification of vehicles

Demand for safer and better driving experience among consumers

Restraints

Fluctuating raw material prices

Opportunities

Emerging adoption of autonomous and connected automobile

Increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

Challenges

Incessant optimization of component size

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19





