The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market is forecast to grow by $291.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive sun visor market and is forecast to grow by $291.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive sun visor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for premium vehicles, growing automotive industry in emerging economies, and improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visors.

The automotive sun visor market is segmented as below:

By Component

Conventional

LCD

By Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Electric vehicle

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the use of eco-friendly materials for making automotive sun visors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive sun visor market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for lightweight sun visors and increasing adoption of sun visor-mounted HUDs and LCD sun visors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive sun visor market covers the following areas:

Automotive sun visor market sizing

Automotive sun visor market forecast

Automotive sun visor market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive sun visor market vendors that include ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. Also, the automotive sun visor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

