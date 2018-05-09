LONDON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing electronics content in vehicles, government mandates regarding the installation of advanced safety technologies, and increasing use of energy-efficient electric vehicles to fuel the demand for the automotive terminal market



The global automotive terminal market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period, from USD 12.64 billion in 2017 to USD 27.14 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for automotive safety systems supported by government mandates and increasing number of electrical systems in the vehicle are driving the automotive terminal market. However, a highly consolidated market is a restraining factor for the automotive terminal market. The evolution of energy-efficient E-Mobility as well as connected, autonomous, and semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to create opportunities for the automotive terminal market in the coming years. On the other hand, factors such as design issues with high voltage terminals and long-term reliability of battery terminals can pose challenges for the automotive terminal market.



Battery system segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The automotive terminal market for battery system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.It is followed by the lighting system, infotainment, body control & interiors, safety & security system, and cooling, engine & emission control.



The growth of battery system segment is driven by the increasing number of battery terminals in battery packs.



Asia Pacific to lead the automotive terminal market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of the global automotive terminal market in 2017. Government mandates regarding the installation of advanced safety technologies and increasing awareness of green vehicles among people are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive terminal market in the Asia Pacific region.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: Manager level: 35%, C level: 25%, Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 45%, RoW: 10%



Major players profiled in the report are:

• TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

• Delphi (UK)

• Furukawa Electric (Japan)

• PKC Group (Finland)

• Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

• Lear Corporation (US)

• Molex (US)

• Grote (US)

• Keats (US)

• Viney Corporation (India)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the automotive terminal market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), application (Body Control & Interiors, Safety & Security System, Cooling, Engine & Emission Control, Infotainment, Lighting System, and Battery System), Current Rating (Below 40 A, 41–100 A, & Above 100 A), On-Highway Vehicle (PC, LCV, & HCV), Off-Highway Vehicle (Agriculture Vehicles & Construction Vehicles), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, HEV, & PHEV).

The report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, industry trends, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high growth segments of the automotive terminal market, high-growth regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them to acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned four strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) to strengthen their position in the market.



The report provides insights into the following points:

• Market Penetration: The report offers comprehensive information about the automotive terminal market and the top 10 players in the market.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the automotive terminal market.

• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the automotive terminal market. The report analyzes the automotive terminal market across regions and provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets.

• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the automotive terminal market.



