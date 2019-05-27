NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778641/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the global automotive transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The global automotive transmission market is expected to reach an estimated $526.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production and growing demand for lightweight transmission systems to enhance the driving experience.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive transmission industry, include the introduction of more efficient automatic transmission and increasing demand for hybrid and dual clutch transmission.

The study includes the automotive transmission market size and forecast for the global automotive transmission market through 2024, segmented by vehicle type, transmission type, engine type, and region as follows:

Automotive Transmission Market by Transmission Type [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Automatic Manual

Automotive Transmission Market by Vehicle Type [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Passenger Car Compact Cars Mid-Size Cars Luxury Cars SUVs LCV HCV Electric Vehicles

Automotive Transmission Market by Engine Type [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

IC Engine Electric Vehicles

Automotive Transmission Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Rest of the World Brazil Argentina

Aisin Seiki, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental, Magna, Eaton Corporation, GKN, Jatco, Borg Warner, Schaeffler are the major manufacturers of automotive transmission.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the automatic transmission will remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Shifting consumer interest from manual to automatic transmission is the most disruptive trend due to ease of operation and low maintenance cost which is driving the automatic transmission market.

Within the global automotive transmission market, passenger cars will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for compact, mid size, and luxury cars. Electric vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote the electric vehicles and increasing adoption of e-CVT (electric continuously variable transmission) system.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to high vehicle production and increasing adoption of automatic transmission in mid size and compact cars. Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rapidly increasing demand for automatic transmissions in small, compact, and mid-size cars.

Some of the features of "Automotive Transmission Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive transmission market size by vehicle, transmission, and engine in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive transmission market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive transmission market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive transmission market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

