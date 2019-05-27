NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive ventilated seat fan market to 2023 by vehicle type (mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs, heavy commercial vehicles, and others), product type (axial fans, and radial fans), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global automotive ventilated seat fan market looks promising with opportunities in the mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs & crossovers, and the heavy commercial vehicle market. The global automotive ventilated seat fan market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 2.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growth in the vehicle production and increasing demand for comfort and luxury features in vehicle's seats.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of noise free ventilated seat fans and increasing use of fans in seat head rests.



The study includes the automotive ventilated seat fan market size and forecast for the global automotive ventilated seat fan market through 2023, segmented by vehicle, product type, and region, as follows:



Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Vehicle Type [Volume (Million Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Large Cars SUVs and Crossovers Mid-Size Cars Heavy Commercial Vehicles Others



Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Product Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

Axial Fans Radial Fans



Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market by Region [Volume (Million Units) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the automotive ventilated seat fan companies profiled in this report include Ebm-papst Group, Delta Group, Sunon, NMB Technologies, Nidec Group, Comair Rotron, and Yen Sun Technology and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the axial fan is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing installations of ventilated seats in the luxury cars.



Within the automotive ventilated seat fan market, the large car segment will remain the largest vehicle type due to increase in sales of vehicles, such as BMW3, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz. SUVs & crossovers, and large car segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



North America will remain the largest region due to the growing demand for premium cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and advancements in seat ventilation system.



Some of the features of "Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive ventilated seat fan market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive ventilated seat fan market size by vehicle, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive ventilated seat fan market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive ventilated seat fan market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive ventilated seat fan market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive ventilated seat fan market by vehicle type (mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs, heavy commercial vehicles, and others), product type (axial fans, and radial fans), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this automotive ventilated seat fan market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive ventilated seat fan market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive ventilated seat fan market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive ventilated seat fan market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive ventilated seat fan market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive ventilated seat fan market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this automotive ventilated seat fan market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the automotive ventilated seat fan industry?



