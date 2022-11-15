The Global Automotive Wheel Market is expected to grow by $11.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period

NEW YORK,, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive wheel market and it is poised to grow by $11.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive wheel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of vehicles globally, rising consumer expenditure on vehicles, and improving automotive aftermarket distribution channels and supply chain networks.

The automotive wheel market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive wheel market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Commercial Vehicles

â€¢ Passenger cars



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ The Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the development of ultra-lightweight automotive wheels for CVs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wheel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing online purchases of automotive products and technological advancements, and product developments in design and material will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive wheel market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Automotive wheel market sizing

â€¢ Automotive wheel market forecast

â€¢ Automotive wheel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive wheel market vendors that include Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC. Also, the automotive wheel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



