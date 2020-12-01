The Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market is expected to grow by $ 652.09 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive wheel speed sensor market and it is poised to grow by $ 652.09 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on the automotive wheel speed sensor market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228035/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technical advancement of wheel speed sensors, demand for ABS, TCS, or ESP control unit of the vehicle that individually controls the brake, and increasing electrification in vehicles. In addition, the technical advancement of wheel speed sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive wheel speed sensor market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive wheel speed sensor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wheel speed sensor market growth during the next few years. The increasing electrification in vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive wheel speed sensor market report covers the following areas:

• Automotive wheel speed sensor market sizing

• Automotive wheel speed sensor market forecast

• Automotive wheel speed sensor market industry analysis



