NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Autonomous Bus Market: About this market

This autonomous bus market analysis considers sales from both fully autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the fully autonomous segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as developments in the field of driverless vehicles will play a vital role in the fully autonomous segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global autonomous bus market report looks at factors such as the growing investments in autonomous mobility, favorable guidelines and policies supporting autonomous vehicle development, and growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors. However, environmental impact of autonomous vehicles, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving, and cyberthreats faced by autonomous buses may hamper the growth of the autonomous bus industry over the forecast period.



Global Autonomous Bus Market: Overview

Growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors

The development of autonomous vehicle corridors with supporting infrastructure will help in creating a conducive environment for testing, development, and deployment of autonomous buses. For instance, Ohio's Transportation Research Center opened a new state-funded facility, termed Smart Mobility Advanced Research Test (SMART) for autonomous vehicle testing. Similarly, the state of Florida in the US is also planning to invest in the development of smart corridor for autonomous shuttles in Altamonte Springs. These developments will lead to the expansion of the global autonomous bus market at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period.

Vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles

Connected vehicle service providers are integrating critical technologies for the development of end-to-end lifecycle management solutions. Vehicle-to-cloud solutions ensure secured and intelligent OTA updates for connected and autonomous vehicles. It helps manufacturers to deploy important software updates efficiently and seamlessly for keeping the vehicle up to date with the latest technologies. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global autonomous bus market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading autonomous bus manufacturers, that include AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Also, the autonomous bus analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



