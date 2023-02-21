The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is forecast to grow by $5116.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.94% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the autonomous mobile robots market and is forecast to grow by $5116.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.94% during the forecast period. Our report on the autonomous mobile robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by good ROI offered by autonomous mobile robots, miniaturization of sensors, and increasing offshore exploration and production (R&P) programs.

The autonomous mobile robots market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Aerospace and defence

Oil and gas

Logistics transportation and manufacturing

Agriculture and mining

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the emergence of hybrid UMV systems as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous mobile robots market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IIoT and improvement in UGV hardware will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous mobile robots market covers the following areas:

Autonomous mobile robots market sizing

Autonomous mobile robots market forecast

Autonomous mobile robots market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous mobile robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Align Production Systems, HAHN Group GmbH, IAM Robotics, JASCI LLC, Koerber AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIDEA Group, OMRON Corp., Robotnik Automation SLL, SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., Stanley Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Thales, The Boeing Co., Vecna Robotics Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. Also, the autonomous mobile robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

