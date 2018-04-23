LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is accounted for $318.6 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% to reach $1365.9 million by 2023. AUVs for carrying out vigorous research, growing importance of more reliable security measures worldwide and increasing demand for AUVs in environmental protection, military & defense and oil & gas sectors are driving the market growth. However, high costs of operations and challenges associated with technical accuracy and communication protocols are hindering the market growth.



Based on technology, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPS) provides high quality accurate and unbiased data, and it has the classical advantages of acoustic Doppler systems including insensitivity to biofouling and no moving or protruding parts. Typical applications include shallow water oceanography (< 100 m water depth), harbor monitoring, and scientific studies in rivers, lakes, and channels. It can be deployed in small, low cost bottom frames, on a mooring rig, on a moored surface buoy or on any other fixed structure.



North America is the largest market due to the increasing adoption of AUVs for military & defense applications in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to rising need for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate.



Some of the key players in Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market are Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Gavia ehf., ECA Group, Saab AB, Fugro, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, L3 OceanServer, Hydromea SA, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Bluefin Robotics, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Boston Engineering Corporation.



Technologies Covered:

• Navigation

• Communication

• Propulsion

• Imaging

• Collision Avoidance



Payloads Covered:

• Sensors

• Synthetic Aperture Sonars

• Cameras

• Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPS)

• Other Payloads



Types Covered:

• Shallow AUVs (Depth Up to 100 M)

• Medium AUVs (Depth Up to 1,000 M)

• Large AUVs (Depth More Than 1,000 M)



Applications Covered:

• Environmental Protection and Monitoring

• Oceanography

• Archeological and Exploration

• Search and Salvage Operations

• Military & Defense

• Oil & Gas



Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



