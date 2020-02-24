The Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market is expected to grow by USD 45.3 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global autonomous vehicle sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.3 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. Our reports on global autonomous vehicle sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maturing autonomous vehicles concept.In addition, increased focus of oems toward development of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the global autonomous vehicle sensors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global autonomous vehicle sensors market is segmented as below:



Product:

Radar Sensors

Image Sensors

LiDAR Sensors

Other Sensors



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global autonomous vehicle sensors market growth

This study identifies increased focus of oems toward development of autonomous vehicles as the prime reasons driving the global autonomous vehicle sensors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global autonomous vehicle sensors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global autonomous vehicle sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Aptiv PLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG and Valeo .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





