The Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 3.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Feb 24, 2020, 10:10 ET
Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global aviation mro logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global aviation mro logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism.In addition, use of augmented reality in aviation mro is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aviation mro logistics market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global aviation mro logistics market is segmented as below:
End-user:
Civil Aviation
Military Aviation
Business Aviation
Geographic Segmentation:
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global aviation mro logistics market growth
This study identifies use of augmented reality in aviation mro as the prime reasons driving the global aviation mro logistics market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global aviation mro logistics market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global aviation mro logistics market, including some of the vendors such as CMA CGM S.A., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Fedex Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., SEKO Logistics and United Parcel Service Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
