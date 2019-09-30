NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Baby Car Seat Market: About this market

This baby car seat market analysis considers sales of infant car seats, convertible car seats, and booster car seat products. Our analysis also considers the sales of baby car seat in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the infant car seats segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as product innovations such as infant car seats equipped with sensors that can be wirelessly connected to cars to alert parents about the safety of their child will play a significant role in the infant car seat segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global baby car seat market report looks at factors such as the increase in a number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby and innovations in baby car seat products. However, stringent regulations associated with the manufacturing of baby car seats, frequent product recalls, and low demand for baby car seats in developing countries may hamper the growth of the baby car seat industry over the forecast period.



Global Baby Car Seat Market: Overview



Innovations in baby car seat products



Vendors are focusing on providing baby car seats in all-in-one models that offer flexibility throughout various stages of baby's growth. These car seats come with features such as the convenient transition from the rear-facing position to the forward-facing position. They have multiple features which include ventilation panels, energy-absorbing foam, and side-impact protection (SIP) pods to improve the comfort and safety of occupants. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global baby car seat market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing availability of products as a result of retail expansion



Vendors are increasingly expanding their presence due to the growing demand for baby safety products, including baby car seats. This is resulting in increased availability of baby car seats in specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and departmental stores. Rapid urbanization and strong economic growth in Europe, North America, and Europe are driving the global retail market. This will further boost the availability of baby car seats in retail shops and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global baby car seat market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby car seat manufacturers, that include Artsana Spa, Britax Römer, Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. Jané Group, Newell Brands, Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH, Zhen Jiang Yko Child Product Co. Ltd.



Also, the baby car seat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



