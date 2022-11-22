The Global Baby Carrier Market is expected to grow by $263.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Baby Carrier Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the baby carrier market and it is poised to grow by $263.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. Our report on the baby carrier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, a rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers, and changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families.



The baby carrier market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Buckled baby carrier

â€¢ Baby wrap carrier

â€¢ Baby sling carrier

â€¢ Channel Outlook

â€¢ Online

â€¢ Offline



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of innovative baby carriers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby carrier market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of distribution channel expansion strategies by vendors and an increase in demand for eco-friendly baby carriers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the baby carrier market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Baby carrier market sizing

â€¢ Baby carrier market forecast

â€¢ Baby carrier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby carrier market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby K tan LLC, BabyBjorn AB, Beachfront Baby LLC, Bitybean LLC, Blue Box, Boba Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi corp, Kol Kol, Lecharpe Porte-bonheur Inc., Lalabu LLC, lillebaby LLC, Mothers Lounge LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Soul Slings, Tetra Clothing, The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and Twingo LLC. Also, the baby carrier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



