The Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market is expected to grow by $34378.13 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period

Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the baby food and infant formula market and it is poised to grow by $34378.13 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. Our report on the baby food and infant formula market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, an increasing number of working mothers, and growing health concerns among parents.

The baby food and infant formula market is segmented as below:

By Product

Infant formula

Baby food

By Type

Milk formula

Dried baby food

Prepared baby food

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing demand for organic baby food products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby food and infant formula market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding the organized retail landscape and innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the baby food and infant formula market covers the following areas:

Baby food and infant formula market sizing

Baby food and infant formula market forecast

Baby food and infant formula market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby food and infant formula market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Also, the baby food and infant formula market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

