The global baby safety products market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Baby Safety Products Market: About this market



This baby safety products market analysis considers sales from baby car seats, baby strollers and prams, baby cribs, and baby monitors products. Our analysis also considers the sales of baby safety products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the baby car seats segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing focus of vendors on launching new variants of baby car seats with added features will play a significant role in the baby car seats segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global baby safety products market report looks at factors such as the availability of customized baby safety products, rising demand for eco-friendly models of baby safety products, and presence of government regulations that enforce the use of baby safety products. However, limited adoption of baby safety products in developing economies, availability of rental and pre-used baby safety products, and presence of stringent regulations related to manufacturing of baby safety products may hamper the growth of the baby safety products industry over the forecast period.



Global Baby Safety Products Market: Overview



Availability of customized baby safety products



Availability of customization of baby safety products helps parents to meet the unique requirements of their babies. Products with customized frames, cushions, and canopy colors enable the parents to improve the safety and comfort level of their babies. These products are customized based on additional attachments, accessories, and materials. Also, parents can select the desired accessories; seating position such as rear or forward, also offers baby strollers with custom feature combinations. The availability of such customized options?will lead to the expansion of the global baby safety products market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for smart baby safety products



Smart baby safety products have various automated control systems that enhance the safety of the baby. Smart variants are equipped with additional features such as anti-theft sensors, electronic climatized control systems, emergency stop buttons, and remote security monitoring systems. These products are also equipped with automatic power-folding, and software applications to connect with smartphones. Such features ensure that parents are always connected with their babies. These features will draw the customers' attention and will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global baby safety products market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby safety products manufacturers, that include Artsana Spa, Britax Römer, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Motorola Mobility LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and RECARO Holding GmbH.



Also, the baby safety products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



