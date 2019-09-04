NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Baby Toiletries Market: About this market

This baby toiletries market analysis considers sales from both offline and online channel. Our analysis also considers the sales of baby toiletries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of all products at a single stop will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global baby toiletries market report looks at factors such as product portfolio extension and innovation leading to product premiumization, increasing awareness about baby health and hygiene, and increased government and NGOs initiatives in developing markets. However, the high availability of counterfeit products, declining birth rate, and declining fertility rate may hamper the growth of the baby toiletries industry over the forecast period.





Global Baby Toiletries Market: Overview

Increasing customer awareness about baby health and hygiene

Awareness among parents regarding baby's health and hygiene is increasing due to the recommendations by medical practitioners about the products through social media and promotional activities. Parents are ready to pay premium prices for baby products, depending on their quality. The highly concerned working mothers are ready to pay more for organic and environment-friendly products. This increasing customer awareness about baby health and hygiene will lead to the expansion of the global baby toiletries market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for natural and organic product

Parents across the globe are becoming more cautious when it comes to baby care products. The demand for harmless, alcohol-free, and chemical-free product is rising due to the growing awareness about various health-related problems caused by synthetic baby products. This leads the manufacturers to come up with products made of natural ingredients such as plant extracts, sea-salt, charcoal, jojoba oil, beeswax, almond oil, and avocado oil. These products made of natural and organic ingredients are rich in nutritional values and protects baby's skin from fungal and bacterial infection. This growing demand for natural and organic baby products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global baby toiletries market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby toiletries manufacturers, that include Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group

Also, the baby toiletries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



