The Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market size is expected to reach $17.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.17% CAGR during the forecast period. The bakery processing industry has been extensively adopting a wide range of processing equipment. These include mixers & blenders, dividers & rounder, molders & sheeters, oven & proofers, and many more. Mixers are a key tool in every bakery application. Bakery mixers are used for mixing cake batter with whipped cream, dough, icing and filling. Planetary and spiral are the two kinds of bakery mixers. A planetary mixer comprises universal attachments that may be used to produce several bakery specialties. On the other hand, a spiral mixer can only be used for kneading and mixing dough for use in crusts of bread, bagels, and pizza.

The increased demand for bakery products, such as bread, pizza crust, and cakes and pastries, is expected to fuel the market. Rising demand for upgraded equipment would further accelerate developments in the industry. Manufacturers concentrate on technological advances in bakery manufacturing equipment in order to maintain high competition. They use advanced technologies to create new and effective machinery to attain market share. North America and Europe dominate the overall market, while bakery processing machines are primarily imported from China, India and other Asian countries due to the proliferation of both skilled labor and cost-effective manufacturing operations in the region. China is expected to remain a major market due to the growing popularity of processed food, rapid industrialization, and consumer goods demand.



The report highlights the adoption of Bakery Processing Equipment globally. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Oven & Proofers, Molders & Sheeters, Mixer & Blenders, Dividers & Rounder and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Pizza Crusts and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, MiddleBy Corporation and Buhler Group are some of the forerunners in the Bakery Processing Equipment Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include GEA Group AG, Buhler Group, MiddleBy Corporation, Ali Group, Baker Perkins Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, Allied Bakery Equipment & Machine Co., Inc., and Global Bakery Solutions Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Bakery Processing Equipment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2018: Heat and Control Pty Ltd. signed partnership with Key Technology, Inc., a member of Duravant Family of operating companies for supporting the customers in Australia, India, and New Zealand. Under the partnership, Heat and Control supplies and services Key's high performance vibratory conveyors, digital sorters, and other automation systems in the defined regions.



Apr-2018: Heat and Control collaborated with Ishida, a designer and manufacturer of multihead weighers and wide range of sealing, bagging, grading, inspection, and quality control equipment. The collaboration is aimed at delivering the food industry' customers with full 'end-to-end' processing and packaging solutions.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2019: MiddleBy announced the acquisition of Standex Cooking Solutions Group. Through acquisition, a number of new brands such as Bakers Pride®, Bakers Pride®, Ultrafryer®, and BKI® brands, will operates under MiddleBy Commercial Foodservice Group.



Feb-2018: MiddleBy completed the acquisition of Hinds-Bock Corporation, a manufacturer of filling and depositing bakery and food products and solutions. The acquisition complements the existing bakery and processing systems of MiddleBy's current portfolio. Dec-2017: GEA completed the acquisition of Pavan Group, a leading supplier of milling and extrusion technology for the processing of all kinds of dried and fresh pasta, breakfast cereals, and pelleted snack products. The acquisition extends the technology portfolio of GEA.



Sep-2017: Buhler acquired Haas Group, the Austrian manufacturer of biscuits, wafer, and confectionary production systems. The acquisition helps Buhler in expanding its Consumer Food Product Portfolio and it offers Haas the access to the resources of Buhler organization including its innovation networks and 100 service stations.



Jun-2017: MiddleBy acquired Sveba Dahlen Group, a developer and manufacturer of bakery equipment for industrial baking industries and commercial foodservice industries. The acquisition adds a number of leading and highly respected brads to its portfolio and strengthens its position in the bakery category.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2018: Baker Perkins launched TruClean™ Series3 rotary moulder in order to fulfill the industry's highest standards of hygiene, low maintenance, and cleaning costs. This moulder has been launched for soft dough biscuits and sandwich cookies. The machine incorporates the full complement of process control techniques.



Jul-2018: Baker Perkins extended its product portfolio with the launch of an equipment for creating crunchy granola bars. This expansion has been focused on meeting the demand of accurately guillotining the baked granola bars into bars.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2018: Buhler opened a new Food Application Center in Plymouth and the next phase of this project includes installation of equipment and commissioning. This center includes the innovative technologies for processing pulses, corn, ancient grains, and many other food ingredients.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Oven & Proofers



• Molders & Sheeters



• Mixer & Blenders



• Dividers & Rounder and



• Other Products



By Application



• Bread



• Cakes & Pastries



• Cookies & Biscuits



• Pizza Crusts and



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• GEA Group AG



• Buhler Group



• MiddleBy Corporation



• Ali Group



• Baker Perkins Ltd.



• Heat and Control, Inc.



• Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.



• Gemini Bakery Equipment Company



• Allied Bakery Equipment & Machine Co., Inc.



• Global Bakery Solutions Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838691/?utm_source=PRN



