NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bakery Products Market: About this market

This bakery products market analysis considers sales from bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of bakery products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the bread and rolls segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the demand for gluten-free products will play a significant role in the bread and rolls segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bakery products market report looks at factors such as increasing retail value sales of private-label bakery products, strong distribution network between manufacturers and customers, and growing prominence of gluten-free bakery products. However, volatility of raw material prices, intense competition among vendors, and stringent regulations leading to product recalls may hamper the growth of the bakery products industry over the forecast period.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810943/?utm_source=PRN

Global Bakery Products Market: Overview

Growing prominence of gluten-free bakery products

Gluten is a type of protein which is responsible for giving foods elasticity and providing a chewy texture. People allergic to gluten suffer from digestive issues and celiac disease if consumed. Gluten-free products include bagels, baking mixes, muffins, rolls and buns, and others. The increasing number of product offerings under the gluten-free category from vendors will lead to the expansion of the global bakery products market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of clean-label and artisan bakery products

Health-conscious consumers seek products with all-natural and wholesome ingredients. Hence, there is an increase in demand for artisan bread which delivers unique, rich, decadent flavors and textures. Further, clean label is a simplification of the manufacturing process of bakery products with the minimal use of ingredients that are recognized and perceived as wholesome by consumers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bakery products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Mondel?z International Inc., Warburtons Ltd.

Also, the bakery products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5810943/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

