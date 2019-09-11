NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Banana Paper Market: About this market

This banana paper market analysis considers sales from both offline and online segments in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of stores to local and regional markets by vendors and wider assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global banana paper market report looks at factors such as increased application of banana paper, the environmental impact of conventional paper production, and reduced production cost. However, availability of numerous alternatives, lack of product awareness and product penetration, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the banana paper industry over the forecast period.



Global Banana Paper Market: Overview

Increased application of banana paper

Banana paper is an eco-friendly paper product produced from fiber inside the pseudo-stem or from the bark of the banana plant. Since banana papers are made from usable fibers in banana stems and do not require chemicals during their production, banana papers have minimal impact on the environment. Banana papers are used in making business cards, tape, envelopes, wrapping paper, memo cards, paper pens, greeting cards, wine labels, packaging, stickers, notebooks, and sketchbooks. This will lead to the expansion of the global banana paper market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for handmade papers

Handmade papers are wood free and chemical-free, and thus, they do not contribute to environmental pollution and global warming. These papers last much longer than conventional paper as they are made from plant fibers. It has gained traction among millennials and has emerged as a key replacement for conventional papers. The handmade papers, including banana papers, requires less investment, promotes local entrepreneurship, and helps in generating employment. This rise in the demand for handmade papers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global banana paper market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading banana paper manufacturers. This , that includes BG Handmade Speciality Papers Pvt. Ltd., Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, EcoPaper, Graphic Products Corp., Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Taj Paper Udyog, TNF EcoPapers.

Also, the banana paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



