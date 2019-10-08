NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Banknote Market: About this market

This banknote market analysis considers sales from state-owned and commercial printers. Our analysis also considers the sales of banknotes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the state-owned segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the concerns related to national security will play a significant role in the state-owned segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global banknote market report looks at factors such as central bank policies for clean banknotes, implementation of demonetization policies, and cash being key driver for economy. However, transition toward cashless economy, increasing use of cryptocurrencies, and rise in circulation of fake currencies may hamper the growth of the banknote industry over the forecast period.

Global Banknote Market: Overview



Implementation of demonetization policies



Governments across the globe are enforcing demonetization policies due to the growing fraudulent activities including corruption, bribery, fake currencies, and money laundering by anti-social elements. Secure printing of banknotes, along with the stringent implementation of laws helps in the prevention of tampering and forgery of such instruments. Such strategies result in the printing of new currency notes thereby creating immense growth opportunities for players in the global banknote market, which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global banknote market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Use of durable solutions for printing currencies



Central banks are shifting from paper notes toward novel solutions with higher durability for printing currencies. These solutions include superior varnishes and coatings, hybrid substrates, paper/polymer composites, and pure polymer substrates. The resultant currencies prevent contamination caused by microorganisms, soiling, and folding. They are waterproof and tear-resistant and have long lifespan. Banknotes printing with such solutions improve the sorting accuracy of ATMs and recirculation of notes. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global banknote market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading banknote manufacturers, that include CCL Industries Inc., Crane Co., De La Rue Plc, Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda, Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH, Goznak JSC, Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS, Orell Füssli Holding AG, Security Paper Ltd., and Security Printing and Minting Corp. of India Ltd.



Also, the banknote market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





