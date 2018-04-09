LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisting Devices, Implantable Devices, Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons, Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Gastric bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Banding



Report Details

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is estimated at $879.7m in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018-2023. In 2017, the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market was dominated by the Assisting Devices submarket which held 57% of the overall market.



Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market.



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of product:

- Assisting Devices: Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Others

- Implantable Devices: Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons (Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons), Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Others.



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of procedure:

- Gastric Bypass

- Sleeve Gastrectomy

- Gastric Banding



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by end-users:

- Bariatric Surgery Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centres

- Hospital Pharmacies



Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the leading national markets:

- United States

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Brazil

- Russia

- China

- India

- South Korea

- RoW



This report profiles the leading companies that market bariatric surgery devices:

- Johnson & Johnson

- Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

- GI Dynamics, Inc.

- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

- Medtronic plc

- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

- Mediflex

- Cousin Biotech

- Spatz FGIA Inc.

- The DACH Medical Group Holding AG (DACH)

- EnteroMedics Inc.

• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.



