The global bariatric surgery devices market is projected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2023 from an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The key factors driving the growth of this market are affordable care and shorter waiting periods offered by bariatric surgery devices, growing investments in urgent care, increasing geriatric population, and strategic developments between urgent care providers and hospitals. On the other hand, the lack of a skilled workforce could be a challenging factor for this market.

The sleeve gastrectomy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on procedure, the bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.The sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of sleeve gastrectomy—safety, effectiveness, and affordability and limited complications as compared to other bariatric procedures.



Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such as the growing adolescent and adult population, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, rapidly rising co-morbidities such as diabetes, and government initiatives to curb obesity are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players in the bariatric surgery devices market include Ethicon (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), and ReShape Lifesciences (US).



