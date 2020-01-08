NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bathroom Accessories Market: About this market

This bathroom accessories market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of bathroom accessories in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as touch and feel aspects and a wide range of products based on the requirements and budgets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bathroom accessories market report looks at factors such as growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene, growth of the housing sector, and increasing demand for premium bathroom accessories. However, long product replacement cycle, competition from the unorganized sector, and increasing criticality of inventory management may hamper the growth of the bathroom accessories industry over the forecast period.

Global Bathroom Accessories Market: Overview

Growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene

Growing awareness about sanitary hygiene has encouraged consumers to ensure the maintenance of hygienic bathrooms. Hygienic bathrooms include several accessories such as washbasins, tissue holders, towel hangers, soap dispensers, toothbrush holders, trash cans, and paper towel machines. Also, the importance of good sanitary and personal hygiene practices for leading a healthy life is driving the demand for bathroom accessories such as antimicrobial toilet seats. This is also encouraging vendors such as Kohler, TOTO, and others to offer antimicrobial toilet seats. Therefore, growing awareness about the hygiene market will lead to the expansion of the global bathroom accessories market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Advent of smart bathrooms

Smart bathrooms are built with accessories that can sense voice and function as per the instructions. These smart bathrooms allow users to control the lights, security, and temperature through smartphones and other gadgets. In addition, these bathrooms incorporate convenient to use digital bathroom accessories such as digital faucets to conserve water and energy. Products like digital faucets include features such as digital temperature control settings and touchless technology. Furthermore, smart bathrooms are also equipped with digital shower panels with an LCD to help the user control the flow of water from the shower, play music, and set the water temperature. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bathroom accessories market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bathroom accessories manufacturers, that include Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., HSIL Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Norcros Plc, Roca Sanitario SA, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Also, the bathroom accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



