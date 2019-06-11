NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in battery materials market to 2023 by material type (Lead dioxide, Lithium manganese oxide, Lithium cobalt oxide, Nickel manganese cobalt, Nickel cobalt aluminum, Lithium-iron phosphate, Lead, Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite, Others), battery type (primary and secondary), chemistry type (lead-acid, lithium-ion and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, transportation, industrial, and others) and by region



The future of the battery material market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. The global battery material market is expected to reach an estimated $69.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand for portable electronics, and growing need for energy storage devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the battery materials industry, include development of solid state electrolyte and the emergence of sodium-ion batteries.



The study includes the battery material market size and forecast for the global battery material market through 2023, segmented by material type, chemistry type, battery type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Battery Material Market by Material [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Cathode Lead dioxide Lithium manganese oxide Lithium cobalt oxide Nickel manganese cobalt Nickel cobalt aluminum Lithium-iron phosphate Anode Lead Natural Graphite Synthetic Graphite Others Electrolyte Separator Others



Battery Material Market by Chemistry Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Lead-Acid Lithium-ion Alkaline Others



Battery Material Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Transportation Electric Vehicle BEV HEV PHEV Internal combustion engine (ICE) Industrial Energy Storage Others Consumer ACellphone Portable Computers Others Others



Battery Material Market by Battery Type [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Primary Battery Secondary Battery



Battery Material Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan The Rest of the World

Some of the battery materials companies profiled in this report include Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Henan Yuguang, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Hitachi Chemical and others.



The analyst forecasts that cathode will to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in lead acid and lithium ion battery considering increase in automotive industry.



Within this market, material used in battery for transportation is expected to remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth over the forecast period. Customer inclination towards electric vehicles and growing preference of NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and NCA (Nickelk Cobalt Aluminium) based lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles are expected to drive the market of battery materials in the automotive industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Growing production of electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and the growing demand for backup power systems are expected to boost demand for the battery material market in this region.



Some of the features of "Battery Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global battery material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global battery material market size by various material type, chemistry type, battery type, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global battery material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of battery material in the global battery material market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of battery material in the global battery material market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global battery material market by material type (Lead dioxide, Lithium manganese oxide, Lithium cobalt oxide, Nickel manganese cobalt, Nickel cobalt aluminum, Lithium-iron phosphate, Lead, Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite, Others), battery type (primary and secondary), chemistry type (lead-acid, lithium-ion and others), , end use industry (consumer electronics, transportation, industrial, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the battery material market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this battery material market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the battery material market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the battery material market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this battery material market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this battery material area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this battery material market?



