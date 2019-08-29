NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Battery Separator Market: About this market This battery separator market analysis considers sales from the lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of battery separator in America, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the lithium-ion battery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as advancements in technology will help the lithium-ion battery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global battery separator market report looks at factors such as steady growth in demand for consumer electronics, shift towards EVs in the automotive industry, and increasing adoption of microgrids. However, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries, drawbacks of lead-acid batteries, and demand-supply disparities in lithium-ion battery component may hamper the growth of the battery separator industry over the forecast period. Global Battery Separator Market: Overview Shift toward EVs in the automotive industry Rising environmental concerns and increasing GHG emissions have led to the use of fossil fuels in the transportation sector. The possible replacement for fossil fuel-powered vehicles is EVs. Countries are planning to replace diesel vehicles with EVs completely. Globally, the government has announced numerous incentives for vehicle owners like free public parking or private parking space, exemption from toll taxes, and free charging from public charging points to promote the adoption of EVs. This will lead to the expansion of the global battery separator market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Decline in lithium-ion battery cost The cost of lithium-ion batteries declined by about 85% over the past decade because of the increased adoption of battery technology across the automotive industry and cost-effective manufacturing methods employed by vendors. Thus, cost reduction, coupled with enhanced performance of lithium-ion batteries, is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global battery separator market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading battery separator manufacturers, that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Dreamweaver International Inc., Microporous LLC, SK innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc.

Also, the battery separator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

