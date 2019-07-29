NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





Global Bed and bath linen Market: About this market



Bed and bath linen products fall under the home furnishings category. The products broadly include bedsheets, pillow covers, duvets, bathrobes, mats, and others. This bed and bath linen market analysis considers sales from the bed linen and bath linen segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of bed and bath linen in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the bed linen segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing disposable income and expanding residential construction and hospitality sectors will significantly help the bed linen segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global bed and bath linen report has observed market growth factors such as the growing preference for linen-based materials in bed and bath linen products, rapid growth in online retail sales, and new product launches. However, stringent regulations in the textile industry, increasing labor cost, and volatile prices of raw materials may hamper the growth of the bed and bath linen industry over the forecast period.







Global Bed and bath linen Market: Overview



Growing preference for linen-based materials in bed and bath linen products



Vendors are manufacturing products to meet consumer preference, which will help them in increasing their sales. At present, the trend of using eco-friendly products has gained prevalence. As a result, linen, which is a natural fiber, has gained popularity in making bed and bath linen products. Therefore, the preference for linen-based bed and bath linen products is rising. This factor will lead to the expansion of the global bed and bath linen market at a CAGR over 7% during the forecast period.



Growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products



Rising environmental concerns are increasing the adoption of organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products. These products are free of harsh chemicals and contain genetically engineered substance, which does not have any adverse effect on the health or skin of the user. As a result, the growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly bed and bath linen products will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global bed and bath linen market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bed and bath linen manufacturers, which include Acton & Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., Beaumont & Brown, Crane and Canopy Inc., and Welspun India Ltd.



Also, the bed and bath linen market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



