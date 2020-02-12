The Global Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market to Generate Revenues of Around $368 Million During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Globally approximately 52% of the consumers are increasingly looking for ways to simplify their lives, thus, simplicity and convenience is driving the growth of the market. Approximately 23% of the global growth of small domestic appliance market is contributed by vacuum cleaners. The cordless bed & upholstery vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at the fastest at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. In Europe , owing to the strict regulations regarding energy efficient electronic devices in the region approximately 75% of the market accounted for vacuum cleaners with power capacity of less than 400 watts. In the American market consumers are technology driven, have a higher preference for premium products, and have high disposable income, thus, posting a significant growth for vacuum cleaner. Brazil , Mexico , Saudi Arabia , the UAE, and South Africa is expected to generate potential growth opportunities in the market, with increasing demand for modern technologies and high discretionary income.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, power type, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 12 key vendors are provided

Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market – Segmentation

Corded vacuum cleaners capture over 70% of the market share. Despite the challenge of maneuverability, these devices are preferred as they are more operational reliability than cordless devices. The growing trend of a lavish and fast-paced lifestyle, coupled with robust economic growth, is supporting the growing demand for these devices.

Vacuum cleaners with below 400 watts power capacity are dominating the market, and they are likely to dominate during the forecast period as the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices is growing.

Vendors are increasingly promoting their products through online platforms due to the increased popularity and penetration of high-speed internet. The online sales contribute over 15% of the revenue. The growth in online sales is likely to increase by over 10% YOY during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Corded

Cordless

Market Segmentation by Power Type

0-400 Watts

400 Watts

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Dealers and Distributors

Online Channels

Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market – Dynamics

The development of bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners is a result of continuous focus on R&D, innovation, and product differentiation. Prominent players such as Dyson, Hoover, Housmile, and Dibea are focusing on offering customers the roadmap for the lucrative development with innovative products. These road maps are focused on a thorough knowledge of individual economies, consumer requirement, and results. Companies operating in the global bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market are also focusing on digitalization and the development of new-age innovative products to maintain their competitive advantage in the upcoming years. Major vendors such as Dyson and others have been constantly focusing on the development of innovative products.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Demand for Luxury Lifestyles

Growth of Online Sales & Product Promotion

Flexibility in Adoption of New Technology

Emergence of Low-maintenance, Allergy-proof Mattresses

Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market – Geography

Europe is considered to be the largest market of bed and upholstery vacuum cleaners and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region hosts key manufacturers and has robust economic growth with a high spending power from end-users. The market is witnessing high growth in regions such as the UK, Germany, and France. Besides, the inclination among Europeans to adopt luxury and premium products is expected to propel the growth. The market has the presence of established global players such as Dyson and Hoover. As the country is witnessing robust economic growth, affordability is not an issue with regard to consumer buying potential. Moreover, product efficiency and differentiation play a vital role in market penetration. The consumers are leaning more towards high technology products.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea

MEA

South Africa



GCC Countries

Key Vendors

Hoover

Raycop

Dyson

Sowtech

Iris

Euleven

Housmile

Kent

Dibea

Houzetek

EcoGecko

Yejen

