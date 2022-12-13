The Global Behavioral Health Software Market is expected to grow by $2071.61 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Behavioral Health Software Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the behavioral health software market and it is poised to grow by $2071.61 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the behavioral health software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of EHRs, the growing number of behavioral health issues, and improving turnaround time efficiency.



The behavioral health software market is segmented as below:

By Component

â€¢ Software

â€¢ Support services



By End-user

â€¢ Providers

â€¢ Payers

â€¢ Patients



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of virtual behavioral/mental health services as one of the prime reasons driving the behavioral health software market growth during the next few years. Also, virtual and remote care is gaining importance and a growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the behavioral health software market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Behavioral health software market sizing

â€¢ Behavioral health software market forecast

â€¢ Behavioral health software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading behavioral health software market vendors that include Accumedic Computer Systems Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Core Solutions Inc., Credible Behavioral Health Inc., Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., Global Payments Inc., Holmusk USA Inc., Kareo Inc., Meditab Software Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Ontrak Inc., Oracle Corp., Raintree Systems Inc., The Echo Group, Valant, VSS Medical Technologies Inc., WellSky Corp., and WRS Health. Also, the behavioral health software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



