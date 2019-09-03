NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market: About this market

This Behcet's disease therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both small molecules and biologics. Our analysis also considers the sales of Behcet's disease therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the small molecules segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as cost-effectiveness and strong penetration will play a significant role in the small molecules segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global Behcet's disease therapeutics market report looks at factors such as heavy use of off-label drugs, special drug designations, and increasing research funding for rare diseases. However, difficulty in diagnosis, adverse effects of small molecule-based drugs, and idiopathic nature of the disease may hamper the growth of the Behcet's disease therapeutics industry over the forecast period.





Global Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Market: Overview

Increasing research funding for rare diseases

Currently, global Behcet's disease therapeutics market has only two approved drugs for the treatment of the condition. Although the condition is rare, its increasing prevalence is leading to the intense R&D novel therapies by vendors and research institutes for the development of treatment for Behcet's disease. These vendors and institutes rely on grants from organizations that provide research funding. These organizations aim to improve the quality of life of patients' vasculitis and associated diseases and increases awareness about rare diseases among public and medical practitioners. This will lead to the expansion of the global Behcet's disease therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The advent of novel therapies

Behcet's disease is also considered to be associated with genetic mutations and autoimmune disorders, for which the market has a huge unmet need. The reason for the growing preference for a novel therapy for the treatment of life-threatening disorders is its curative nature. The huge unmet need has attracted various pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions to invest substantially in the R&D of novel therapies for the treatment of Behcet's disease. Factors such as recent advances in the research of these novel therapies are attracting the companies to start the research on gene therapy for Behcet's disease. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global Behcet's disease therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Behcet's disease therapeutics manufacturers. These include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Also, Behcet's disease therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



