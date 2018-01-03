The global beverage cans market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022

About Beverage Cans



Beverage cans are used for different non-alcoholic beverages, such as CSD, energy drinks, and juices. It is observed that the popularity of metal cans is increasing among consumers. This is mainly because beverage cans have a better hermetic seal and good barrier against oxygen and sunlight, thereby retaining the taste of the beverage. The global beverage cans market is expected to grow on the back drops of factors such as increased need for metal cans and rise in consumption of energy drinks. There is an increased need for metal cans due to their various advantages such as higher mechanical strength and high quality of printing and decoration possible compared with other packaging solutions.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global beverage cans market to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beverage cans market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of beverage cans.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Beverage Cans Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Ardagh Group

• Ball Corporation

• CAN-PACK S.A

• CPMC HOLDINGS

• Crown

• Orora Packaging Australia



Other prominent vendors

• BWAY Corporation

• Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

• Metal Packaging Europe

• Silgan Holdings

• Tata Steel

• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings



Market driver

• Increased need for metal cans

Market trend

• Growing market for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and tea

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



