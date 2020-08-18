The Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is expected to grow by 6.48 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the bicycle carbon frames market and it is poised to grow by 6.48 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on bicycle carbon frames market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium bicycles, rise in use of bicycles for commuting due to fluctuating fuel prices, and government initiatives promoting the adoption of bicycles.

The bicycle carbon frames market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The bicycle carbon frames market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Manual bicycles

• E-bikes



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of high-performance carbon fiber as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next few years. Also, use of 3d printing in bicycle manufacturing and growing online sales of bicycle carbon frames will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bicycle carbon frames market covers the following areas:

• Bicycle carbon frames market sizing

• Bicycle carbon frames market forecast

• Bicycle carbon frames market industry analysis



