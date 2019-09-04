NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Binder Market for Lithium-ion Batteries: About this market

This binder market for lithium-ion batteries market analysis considers sales from both cathode binders and anode binders. Our analysis also considers the sales of binder market for lithium-ion batteries in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the cathode binders segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as less environmental impact and cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the cathode binders' segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global binder market for lithium-ion batteries market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources, and significant growth of consumer electronics industry. However, presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries, safety concerns related to lithium-ion batteries, and development of binder-free electrodes for lithium-ion batteries may hamper the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries industry over the forecast period.





Global Binder Market for Lithium-ion Batteries: Overview

Significant growth of the consumer electronics industry

With the advent of new technologies such as IoT and cloud-based storage, there is a significant increase in the adoption of consumer electronic products. Advances in wireless telecommunication technology have increased the penetration of smartphones and other smart devices. The increasing literacy rate, economic growth, and rising purchasing power of consumers have increased the demand for electronic devices. Therefore, the rise in the number of sales of smart devices and consumer electronic products will lead to the expansion of the global binder market for lithium-ion batteries market at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of wearable technology

Wearable technology includes smart gadgets and devices that can be combined into clothing or worn as an accessory. Wearables are becoming lighter and smaller with the improvements in technology. Hence, the amount of energy provided by batteries must be adapted accordingly. Reliable batteries are essential for wearable devices that generate precise and continuous records of vital data. This, in turn, creates demand for lithium-ion batteries, leading the vendors of lithium-ion batteries to introduce new products in smart wearables. Thus, the availability and adoption of lithium-ion batteries in smart wearables is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global binder market for lithium-ion batteries market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading binder market for lithium-ion batteries manufacturers. These vendors include APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Industries Ltd., Zeon Corp.

Also, the binder market for lithium-ion batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



