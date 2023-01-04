The Global Binder Market is expected to grow by $3703.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.42% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Binder Market For Lithium-Ion Batteries 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the binder market for lithium-ion batteries and it is poised to grow by $3703.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.42% during the forecast period. Our report on the binder market for lithium-ion batteries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs, rising demand for smart devices, and increased government support for EVs.



The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Cathode binders

â€¢ Anode binders



By Application

â€¢ Power Battery

â€¢ Energy storage battery

â€¢ Digital battery

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in energy storage as one of the prime reasons driving the binder market for lithium-ion batteries growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of wearable technology and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the binder market for lithium-ion batteries covers the following areas:

â€¢ Binder market for lithium-ion batteries sizing

â€¢ Binder market for lithium-ion batteries forecast

â€¢ Binder market for lithium-ion batteries industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading binder markets for lithium-ion batteries vendors that include APV Engineered Coatings LLC, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Corp., Indigo Technology Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., MTI Corp., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., Ube Corp., AOT Battery Equipment Technology Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Also, the binder market for lithium-ion batteries analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



