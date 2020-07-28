The Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 2.11 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the bio-based platform chemicals market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.11 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on bio-based platform chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840421/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the volatility in crude oil prices and strict environmental regulations and policies.

The bio-based platform chemicals market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The bio-based platform chemicals market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Bio-1 4 diacids

• Bio-glycerol

• Bio-glutamic acid

• Bio-3-HPA

• Bio-itaconic acid



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in demand for biofuels as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-based platform chemicals market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bio-based platform chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Bio-based platform chemicals market sizing

• Bio-based platform chemicals market forecast

• Bio-based platform chemicals market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840421/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

