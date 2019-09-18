NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bio-Based Polymers Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815654/?utm_source=PRN

Bio-based polymers are made from renewable sources. Biodegradable polymers are described as products whose physical and chemical properties deteriorate when subjected to micro-organisms, methane (anaerobic processes), carbon dioxide (aerobic) processes, and water (aerobic and anaerobic activities). Bio-based polymers can be either biodegradable (for example, polylactic acid) or non-degradable (for example, biopolyhethylene). Likewise, while many bio-based polymers (e.g. starch) are biodegradable, however, not all biodegradable polymers (e.g. polycaprolactone) can be recognized as bio-based.

Growing demand has increased with double-digit rates for biodegradable packaging products. The growing problem of microplastic dumping–the marine littering–is a key consideration for these biodegradable Polyamides. Bio-based and non-biodegradable polymers dominate the current production ratios among the total production of bioplastics. The recent competitive growth of PHA, a large family of different polymers, can be seen in bio-based polyhydroxyalkanoates.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Other types. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Textile, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Packaging and Other Applications. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Bio-Based Polymer market. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounts for the significant share of the global bio-based polymer industry. The growth of the bio-based polymer market is anticipated to further stimulate dynamic textile production as well as consumption in Asian countries.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Corbion NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Covestro AG, Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE and Arkema S.A.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Polyethylene



• Polyamide



• Polylactic Acid



• Polyethylene Terephthalate



• Other Types



By Application



• Textile



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Agriculture



• Packaging



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited



• Corbion NV



• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation



• Toray Industries, Inc.



• Kuraray Co. Ltd.



• Teijin Limited



• Covestro AG



• Novamont S.p.A.



• BASF SE



• Arkema S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815654/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

