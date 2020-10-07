The Global Bio-succinic Acid Market is expected to grow by USD 1.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bio-succinic Acid Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the bio-succinic acid market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. Our reports on bio-succinic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the volatility in crude oil prices and bio-succinic acid as a replacement for adipic acid in polyols. In addition, volatility in crude oil prices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bio-succinic acid market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The bio-succinic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• BDO

• Polyester polyols

• Plasticizers

• Alkyd resins

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of bio-succinic acid in 1,4-butanediol (BDO) production as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-succinic acid market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bio-succinic acid market covers the following areas:

• Bio-succinic acid market sizing

• Bio-succinic acid market forecast

• Bio-succinic acid market industry analysis





