The global bioactive wound care market is growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2018–2024.

The global bioactive wound care market is growing at a healthier rate and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for innovative, effective, and proficient "wound care" products from surgeons as well as patients is expected to promote the market. The introduction of smart bioactive dressing is likely to bring exciting business opportunities for the vendors in the global bioactive wound care market. Recent developments in the dressings with micro-fibers and biosensing for smart wound dressing enable quantitative, real-time representation of the wound environment, including pathogen concentrations, exudate levels, and tissue regeneration are likely to influence the bioactive wound care market significantly.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic Wounds

• The emergence of Stem Cell Therapy

• Growing Preference for Combination Dressings

• High Demand for Medicated Wound Dressing Products

The market study considers the present scenario of the global bioactive wound care market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The report profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Bioactive Wound Care Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, wound type, end-users, and geography.

The antimicrobial dressings segment is growing due to the high prevalence of several chronic infections. The high demand for these dressings is leading to the introduction of a broad range of dressing offerings, which, in turn, are boosting the segment. Moreover, key vendors are focusing on several clinical trials to increase the efficacy of these dressings, thereby increasing market opportunities. Wound biologics is the second largest segment of the market. The segment is growing primarily due to the rising incidence of DFUs, venous ulcers, burn injuries, trauma, surgical site infections, and other accidental injuries globally.

The rise in surgical procedures, especially in the geriatric population, which also suffer from several acute and chronic diseases worldwide, is projected to influence the acute bioactive wound care segment. The phenomenal growth in the surgical site infections is another key factor for the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the number of burn cases is also increasing globally over the years. Therefore, the growing incidence of acute wounds and associated infections is fueling the growth of the segment.

In 2018, the hospital & specialty wound care clinic segment was the leading end-user segment. The market is growing mainly due to the increasing prevalence of acute infections, the growing number of surgical procedures, the increasing awareness of advanced products, and increasing number treatments being conducted in hospitals.

The long-term care facility segment is growing at a steady pace. The rise in incidences of chronic infections is growing due to the increasing patient population with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. The growing elderly population is also contributing to the growth of the segment. Since the elderly population is prone to develop chronic diseases, these facilities offer advanced products, including bioactive wound care.



Market Segmentation by Products

• Antimicrobial Dressings

• Wound Care Dressings

• Hydrocolloid Dressings

• Alginate Dressings

• Collagen Dressings

Market Segmentation by Wound Type

• Acute

• Chronic

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals and Specialty Wound Care Clinics

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Home Healthcare

• Others (ASCs, solo practitioners, and other acute care settings)



Market by Geography

The increase in R&D for the development of innovative products will have a positive impact on the North American market

In 2018, North America was the largest region of the global bioactive wound care market. The growing population suffering from several acute and chronic infections is the primary factor for the high market share. Europe is the second-largest market. The market growth is on account of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the patient population with high awareness of bioactive wound care.

APAC is the fastest-growing market. The growing awareness of available treatment options and the increasing aging population are the major factors driving the market growth. Favorable government initiatives and improved healthcare infrastructure are further driving the market growth in the APAC region. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major revenue contributors to the market in Latin American. The growing incidence of several disease-related infections and the high prevalence of surgical infections are major drivers of the market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentine

• MEA

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Iran



Key Vendor Analysis

The global bioactive wound care market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of products for treating various acute and chronic infections. Approximately more than 300 vendors are offering a wide array of products worldwide. All companies that primarily derive revenue from bioactive wound care products are growing at a significant rate over the past years. Multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions, and diversified product portfolio fueled their growth in recent years. New product launches and strategic acquisitions, collaborations, will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years.



Key Vendors

• 3M

• Acelity

• ConvaTec

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• PAUL HARTMANN

• Smith & Nephew Acelity

Prominent Vendors

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group

• Advancis Medical

• AediCell

• AMERX Health Care

• Aspen Surgical

• Axio Biosolutions

• B.Braun Melsungen

• BD

• BSN medical

• BTI Biotechnology Institute

• Cardinal Health

• CGbio

• Covalon Technologies

• DermaRite Industries

• DeRoyal Industries

• Ethicon

• Hollister

• Integra LifeSciences

• Kaken Pharmaceutical

• Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

• Medline Industries

• MiMedx

• MPM Medical

• MTF Biologics

• Organogenesis

• SK Bioland

• Sutherland Medical

• TRIAGE MEDITECH

• URGO Group

• Vericel



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the bioactive wound care market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



