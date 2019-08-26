NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This biomethane plants market analysis considers sale from agriculture, sewage, and others. Our analysis also considers the biomethane plants market in America, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the agriculture segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduction of GHG emissions, odor, and nitrogen formation from manure will play a significant role in the agriculture segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global biomethane plants market report looks at factors such as increasing government support for biomethane production, increased rate of municipal solid waste generation, and stringent regulations on the reduction of GHG emissions. However, the uncertainties in challenges associated with biogas and biomethane adoption, external factors that inhibit biogas formation in landfills, and competition from alternative sources of energy may hamper the growth of biomethane plants market over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807366/?utm_source=PRN Global Biomethane Plants Market: Overview

Increased rate of municipal solid waste generation

Solid waste is a major source of methane, a powerful GHG. The treatment of municipal solid waste to produce biogas is the most optimal solution to make use of the waste. The increase in the municipal solid waste directly contributes to an increase in biomethane production. This will lead to the expansion of the global biomethane plants market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel

Due to the rising environmental concerns, transportation is increasingly shifting its focus to develop low-carbon alternatives of oil. This has led to an increase in the adoption of biomethane, owing to its capability to reduce GHG emissions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, global biomethane plants market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biomethane plants manufacturers, that include ENGIE SA, EnviTec Biogas AG, L'Air Liquide SA, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Wärtsilä Corp.

Also, biomethane plants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807366/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

