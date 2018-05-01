LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global biometrics market is growing at a CAGR of 17.41% for the forecast period of 2018-2026. The market growth is being driven by advances in mobile biometric systems, increasing incidences of identity theft, and growing applications of biometrics.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4909182



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global biometrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, type and end-user industries.The technology segmented on the basis of fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, iris recognition,vein analysis, voice recording, DNA analysis, etc.



Market by type is divided into mobile and fixed type. The end-users for this market include transportation, government, healthcare, retail banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and other end-user industries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Regionwise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is racing ahead due to advancements in several of its economies and growing incidences of security and identity thefts.However, post the 9/11 attacks, the North American market is fast adopting these technologies, as a result of which the market accounted for the highest share in 2017.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Noted players in this market are Bioid, Aware Inc, Cross Match Technologies, Gemalto Nv, Fujitsu, Hid Global, Iris ID, Imageware Systems, Iritech Inc, Mistral Solutions Inc, M2sys Technologies, NEC, Siemens, Safran, and Vfs Global.



