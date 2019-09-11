NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The global biopharmaceuticals market was valued at USD 237,250.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 388,997.3 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.59%. The market growth is attributed to the growing acceptance for biopharmaceuticals due to their ability to treat previously untreatable diseases, resulting in huge market demand for biopharmaceuticals.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815028/?utm_source=PRN

Biopharmaceuticals offer several benefits, such as highly effective and potent action, fewer side effects, and the potential to actually cure diseases rather than merely treat the symptoms, which have significantly increased the demand for biopharmaceutical products.



Biopharmaceuticals have reduced the number of deaths due to cancer and HIV/AIDS in the past decade, which has led to an increase in the adoption of biopharmaceuticals in the global market.



Biopharmaceuticals have given an alternative to the previously less effective and sometimes unsafe treatments, and it allows clinicians to tailor treatments to the specific medical problems experienced by each patient.



Scope of the Report

For the scope of the report, the term biopharmaceutical refers to any biologically synthesized molecule that is used to treat or manage disorders.



Key Market Trends

Monoclonal Antibodies are Expected to have the Largest Market Size



Among the given segments, monoclonal antibodies are believed to have the largest market size. This can be attributed to the growing research done with the help of monoclonal antibodies. On the other hand, the recombinant enzymes segment is expected to show rapid growth during the forecast period.



Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) find their application in the areas of cancer treatment. Their use is becoming prevalent in developed countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. The mAb drugs in oncology are gaining momentum and growing at a decent pace. The segment is dominating the market currently, and the trend is expected to be followed in the future.



The recombinant enzymes, such as Enterokinase, are gaining attraction because of their efficacy in the digestion of the dietary proteins. Over the years, 100% native protein sequences have been produced using Enterokinase. This application has improved the market scope for this particular enzyme in the recent years.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Biopharmaceuticals Market



North America currently dominates the market for biopharmaceuticals, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Asia-Pacific is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to increase in the prevalence of diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, along with the regulatory framework that is feasible for the approval of biopharmaceuticals in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region; this is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country that is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to the decrease in the unemployment rate.



Competitive Landscape

The biopharmaceuticals market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products with less prices. Companies, like Amgen Inc., Eli Lily & Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer Inc. hold a significant share in the biopharmaceuticals market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815028/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

