The global bioprocess containers market is expected to reach USD 1,914.6 million by 2023 from USD 1,030.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination. Most of these conventional biomanufacturing products require constant sterilization to eliminate contamination, which increases the overall investments for manufacturers. Hence, transition from conventional equipment to single-use systems results in the frequent growth of this market.

3D bioprocess containers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Based on type, bioprocess containers market is segmented in to 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories.The 3D bioprocess containers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The significant reductions in labor cost and the faster batch-turnaround achieved using these containers are the major factor driving their adoption.



The life sciences R&D companies segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period

Based on end user, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and life science R&D companies.The life science R&D companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



The R&D and manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars are extremely expensive due to the amount of detail necessary to replicate and ensure the validation of biosynthesis of living cells and their components. This factor primarily contributes to the growth of this end user segment.



Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period

Geographically, the bioprocess containers market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2018.The Asian region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate which can be attributed to the significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, increasing outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D, and increasing cell culture distribution.



For instance, in May 2017, Merck KGaA established its first joint bioprocess scale-up laboratory with Stelis Biopharma in India.



The key players in the bioprocess containers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Fenner PLC (UK), Meissner (US), Rim Bio (US), and Fluids Control (Argentina).



