The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is estimated to have reached $10.7bn in 2018
Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Fusion Proteins, Insulin, Erythropoietins, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Growth Hormones, Fertility Hormones
The global biosimilars and follow-on biologics market is estimated to have reached $10.7bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is dominated by Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, this submarket is estimated to hold 23% share of this market in 2018.
Report Scope
• Global Biosimilars and Follow-on Biologics Market forecasts from 2019-2029
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilars, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for 8 individual therapeutic submarkets:
- Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)
- Fusion proteins
- Insulin
- Erythropoietin (EPO)
- Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF)
- Interferons
- Growth hormones
- Fertility hormones
This report also shows revenue to 2029 for 12 individual submarkets within the above segments:
- Rituximab, infliximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab
- Human insulin, insulin analogues, insulin glargine and insulin lispro
- Interferon alfa and interferon beta
- Etanercept
Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for 12 national markets:
- US
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Russia
- Brazil
- Our study discusses the leading companies that are involved in the biosimilars and follow-on biologics industry
- Our study provides a SWOT analysis of the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market.
Our study discusses pressures, opportunities and other events affecting the biosimilars industry and market, including these influences:
- Strategies for developing biosimilars – needs, demand, challenges and opportunities
- Guidelines from regulators (FDA, EMA and others)
- Patent challenges and data exclusivity for biopharmaceuticals
- Needs and opportunities in developing biosimilar mAbs, including rising incidence of cancers and increasing demand for lower-cost biologicals
- Developments in technology and operations for biosimilar drug production.
This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the biosimilars and follow-on biologics market. You find data, trends and predictions.
