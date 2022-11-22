The Global Biostimulants Market is expected to grow by $1512.9 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Biostimulants Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the biostimulants market and it is poised to grow by $1512.9 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period. Our report on the biostimulants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03142652/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural industry, the rising demand for organic food, and the easy availability of raw materials.

The biostimulants market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Acid-based

â€¢ Extract-based

â€¢ Others

By Application

â€¢ Foliar

â€¢ Soil

â€¢ Seed

By Type

â€¢ Row crops and cereals

â€¢ Fruits and vegetables

â€¢ Turfs and ornaments

â€¢ Others

By Geography

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the reduction in arable land as one of the prime reasons driving the biostimulants market growth during the next few years. Also, upcoming regulations on biostimulants and global initiatives to improve agricultural output will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the biostimulants market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Biostimulants market sizing

â€¢ Biostimulants market forecast

â€¢ Biostimulants market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biostimulants market vendors that include ADAMA Ltd., Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Group, Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, UPL Ltd., and Atlantica Agricola. Also, the biostimulants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

