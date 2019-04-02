NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market by Type (Media, Sera and Reagent), Application (Cancer Research, Biopharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757856/?utm_source=PRN



Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market Overview:



The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.



Biotechnology is the branch of science that uses living organisms to make technological advancements and adapt those technologies to various different fields including agriculture, genetic engineering, novel drug developments, and several others. Media and sera find their application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.



Considerable rise in the biotechnological R&D pertaining to the development of biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for culture media, sera, and reagents market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries further boost the market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential of misuse of biotechnology research practices and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of the emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market in the near future.



The biotechnology media, sera and reagents media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into media, sera and reagents. The media segment is further bifurcated into lysogeny broth, classical media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, stem cell media and others. The sera segment is further classified into fetal bovine sera, new born calf sera, and others. Likewise, the reagents segment is further segmented into antibiotics, DNA/RNS isolation reagents, PCR reagents, buffers and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Market:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Biotechnology Media, Sera And Reagents Key Market Segments:



By Type

Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Serum Free Media

Chemically Defined Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Sera

Fetal Bovine Sera

New Born Calf Sera

Others

Reagents

Antibiotics

DNA/RNS Isolation Reagents

PCR Reagents

Buffers

Others



By Application

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Others



By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institute

Research Laboratory

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

Sartorius AG

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Caisson Laboratories, Inc

Cell Culture Technologies LLC

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Sera Scandia A/S (Biowest)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757856/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

